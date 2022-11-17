ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools has responded to a lawsuit filed in the death of a Rio Allred, 12-year-old student who died by suicide, denying many of the allegations.
The lawsuit alleges the school district neglected to follow its own policies by not involving a Title IX coordinator or policies on sexual harassment. Title IX is a federal law that ensures equal access to education, but a hostile learning environment can deny a student that right.
The bullying started two weeks after Rio started seventh grade; she was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, just a few months earlier, according to the lawsuit.
The family also alleges Rio suffered physical abuse. They recounted incidents where they allege that students pulled off her wig, hit her, kicked her out of her chair and choked her, the lawsuit said.
Her family said they reached out to the school on multiple occasions to talk about how Rio was being mistreated but said they aren’t aware of an instance where a student was disciplined for the matter.
The district does admit that Nicole Ball, Rio’s mother, reported incidents of a student striking Rio and pushing her out of her chair and that Rio sent an email to the school counselor after a student called her names and tripped her down the stairs.
Superintendent Steve Thalheimer said the district’s liability insurance carrier, Liberty Mutual, conducted a “high-level overview” and shared that they “found many of the components of [our] bullying prevention program do align with the best practices identified by multiple national resources.”
The insurance carrier suggested that the district audit various aspects of its processes and conduct student, parent and staff surveys of what can be done to be more effective and consistent. Overall, the findings show that the district needs to make sure anti-bullying efforts are ongoing because there is no end date for bullying prevention, Thalheimer said.
The district denies that administrative leaders failed to follow the district’s sexual harassment and bullying policies and failed to properly train district personnel on compliance with those policies.
Additionally, the district denies that it failed to take appropriate disciplinary action against the students who were harassing and physically assaulting Rio at school.
