ELKHART — A man apparently took his own life after he fled from the scene of a shooting southeast of the city, police said.
Deputies responded to a report about 4:19 p.m. Saturday that Charles Ragland, 57, had discharged a handgun at Steven Ragland, 49, in the 57000 block of Keltner Road following a dispute over a vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
