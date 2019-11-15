ELKHART — A community discussion about homelessness is planned for next week, the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County has announced.
Professionals from a coalition of church and community groups will be joined by civic leaders and others to talk about the issues and causes of homelessness and how to resolve some of those issues.
The event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ivy Tech Community Center, 22531 C.R. 18.
Speakers will include Chris Ulery, director of Saving Grace and member of Elkhart Homeless Coalition; and Kevin Farmwald, team leader of the Project for Assisting in the Transition for Homelessness and chairperson for the Elkhart City Homeless Coaliton and Goshen City Homeless Coalition.
Elkhart mayor-elect Rod Roberson and area church leaders have also been invited to attend.
The discussion is free and open to the public. Those who attend are asked to bring personal care items, gloves, socks or blankets for the homeless in the community. Snacks will be provided.
