ELKHART — The Business Diversity Initiative (BDI) of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host “Celebrating Minority Business Excellence,” a dinner event to recognize those who have made a great impact in the minority community on Sept. 19.
In addition, this event is designed to encourage business owners to network with other entrepreneurs who are working to grow and expand their businesses.
Reginald E. Humphrey, senior manager, Supplier Diversity for General Motors-Global Purchasing & Supply Chain will be the featured speaker for the event.
During his presentation, Humphrey will leverage his expertise and experiences to share with community members on how to find success as diverse companies, what differences lie in innovation vs product/service advancement, how to best differentiate your company, and ultimately, how to accelerate your company’s goals.
After the keynote presentation, four individuals and one organization whose work has focused on empowering and building bridges in the local minority business community will be honored.
Honorees are:
Delia Gradjeda, DeliaMar Mega Shop
Tessa Sutton, Intercultural Relations Group and South Bend Community Schools, formerly of Elkhart Community Schools.
Yolo Lopez De Marco, Center for Healing and Hope
Gilberto Pérez, Jr., Goshen College
Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo
Celebrating Minority Business Excellence will be from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the new Concord Event Center, 3719 S Main St, Elkhart.
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is the presenting sponsor.
The cost to attend is $15 per person.
Register online at www.elkhart.org or call 574-293-1531.
The Business Diversity Initiative (BDI) of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce seeks to strengthen minority entrepreneurship and integrate minority business owners into Elkhart’s diverse commercial environment.
The BDI is an initiative with the purpose of assisting in the development of business ideas and identifying and providing resources for those who are looking to expand their business.
In addition, it seeks to connect minority business owners with a broad array of organizations and opportunities of networking, collaboration and professional involvement in the local business community.
