Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the male subject in these photos. He is a black male, bald, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11 inches tall, between 220 and 240 pounds, last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket and dark jeans. This individual is wanted for questioning in a robbery Sunday at Kroger, 130 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to call Detective Gayton at 574-295-7070, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD's tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
