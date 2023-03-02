The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify this individual in reference to a robbery investigation. The robbery occurred on Dec. 1 in the 200 block of North Main Street. Anyone who can identify this individual can contact Detective Ronnie Barron at 574-295-7070, Ext. 321, or ronnie.barron@elkhartpolice.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to tips@elkhartpolice.org.
