LaGRANGE — Indiana Democrats plan to bring their statewide “Small Town, Indiana” tour to LaGrange County on Thursday “to highlight how Democrats are delivering for Indiana’s rural communities.”
The stop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at LaGrange County Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange. Among those expected to attend are Jennifer McCormick, former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction; Jill Long Thompson, former U.S. congresswoman from Indiana District 3; and Shelli Yoder, a state senator from District 40.
