Democratic candidates in Goshen sign fair campaign pledge

GOSHEN — Democratic candidates in Goshen have signed a pledge promising to run a clean campaign this year.
The Democratic candidates for mayor and clerk-treasurer as well as the six people vying for city council seats in the Nov. 5 municipal election in Goshen signed a Fair Campaign Pledge, according to information from clerk-treasurer candidate Adam Scharf. The commitments are based on models of ethics and responsibility from non-partisan voter rights and advocacy organizations including the League of Women Voters, he said.
The pledge says the eight candidates will conduct their campaigns accurately and honestly, while discussing the issues in fair public debate, and that they won’t engage in or condone personal attacks on the character of their opponents, or engage in invasions of privacy unrelated to campaign issues. They will also approve all material related to their campaigns and won’t disseminate any campaign material in which they aren’t clearly identified.
The pledge also says they won’t use or permit the use of campaign material that uses quotes or images out of context in order to misrepresent a candidate or their message. They will also publicly repudiate any individual or group whose activities on their campaign’s behalf, directly or indirectly, violate the Fair Campaign Pledge.
Candidates who signed the pledge include Scharf and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who is seeking re-election. They also include incumbent at-large Councilwoman Julia King and council candidates Charles Mumaw, at-large, Jonathan Neufeld, District 2, Jennifer Shell, District 3, Megan Eichorn, District 4, and Gilberto Perez Jr., District 5.
“I am proud that the Democratic candidates have committed to fair, honest and civil campaigning for these important city positions serving the Goshen community,” Stutsman said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the pledge. “In doing so we invite all candidates to join us in making this pledge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.