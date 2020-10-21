BRISTOL — Police were investigating a death following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night outside Timberbrook Trailer Park.
Officers responded to a call about 7:45 p.m. in front of 54686 C.R. 19. The driver was found deceased inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Elkhart Sheriff’s Office. Residents said the vehicle was overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.