ELKHART — Kevin Deary, who is retiring as president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County on Dec. 31, will take on a new role at the Community Foundation Of Elkhart County.
Deary will oversee training and development in the nonprofit sector this spring, the foundation said. He will oversee The Learning Center for nonprofits, a CEO retreat, CEO Roundtables, and be available as a mentor and a coach. The Community Foundation supports their work with mentoring, training and growth opportunities.
