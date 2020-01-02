2 dead, 2 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pond

GRANGER — Officials on Thursday identified two family members who died and two others who remained in critical condition after their minivan plunged into a retention pond in Granger on New Year's Eve.
Brooke Natalie Kleven, 31, of Granger, and her three children were pulled from the pond near the intersection of University Drive and University Drive Court. First responders were dispatched to the scene about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the minivan was eastbound on University Drive when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, slid off the roadway and went into pond.
First responders were able to remove Kleven and two of the children, 4-year-old James Kleven and 2-year old Natalie Kleven, but not until they had been submerged for several minutes. A 3-month-old infant, Hendrix Kleven, could not be removed until the vehicle had been removed from the water.
Kleven and the infant were taken to local hospitals, where they remained in critical condition Thursday. James and Natalie were transported to Memorial Hospital where they died Tuesday.
The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team was handling the investigation. Crews were still investigating the cause of the crash, but road conditions were slippery at the time of the crash, police said.
