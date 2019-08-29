Davis chooses not to testify at trial

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man accused of killing a woman in March 2018 chose not to speak as his trial finished its second day of testimony Wednesday.
Benford Davis, 51, is charged with killing 57-year-old Sherry Houston in her Prairie Street home on March 26, 2018. He told a judge that he had decided not to testify on his own behalf late Wednesday afternoon.
Before informing the jury of his decision, Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno asked Davis some questions to make sure he knew he had the right to testify or not. Christofeno remarked that it was possible that testifying in front of the jury could either go well for him or “it could go horribly bad.”
Christofeno planned to send the jury home after making some final arrangements with the attorneys, before deliberations would begin today.
Earlier Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from experts including a pathologist at Western Michigan University who conducted the autopsy on Houston and the forensic scientist at the Indiana State Police lab who examined DNA samples recovered from her body and clothes.
Dr. Amanda Fisher-Hubbard told the jury that, based on the marks on Houston’s body, she was strangled to death. Questioned by Davis’s defense attorneys, she acknowledged that DNA found on the body could have been there for up to a week.
She also said Houston’s system had traces of pseudoephedrine, commonly found in the cold medicine Sudafed, as well as GHB, though that was below a level she considered significant.
Dr. Lisa Beach with the state lab testified about the presence of Davis’s DNA in samples taken from under Houston’s fingernails. She indicated that swabs taken from Houston’s body were also tested along with clothing she was wearing and cigarettes found at the scene.
She also addressed the possibility of someone’s DNA being transferred by another person.
A detective with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit testified briefly about getting a warrant to track Davis’s phone number, which gave the indication that his phone was in Elkhart on March 25 and 26 before leaving town. Det. Greg Harder said cell tower data showed that the phone traveled from Elkhart to South Bend and eventually to Indianapolis, where police found Davis.
Harder told the jury they sought a warrant for Davis’s phone number after they learned he and Houston were romantically involved, but weren’t able to physically find him in Elkhart.
