Members of the Northridge Raiders Dance Team got into their decorated cars and drove to the neighborhood of CK Dance Company studio owner and dance instructor Cassandra Nordman to express their appreciation.
Members of the Northridge Raiders Dance Team got into their decorated cars and drove to the neighborhood of CK Dance Company studio owner and dance instructor Cassandra Nordman to express their appreciation.
Members of the Northridge Raiders Dance Team got into their decorated cars and drove to the neighborhood of CK Dance Company studio owner and dance instructor Cassandra Nordman to express their appreciation.
Photos provided
Members of the Northridge Raiders Dance Team got into their decorated cars and drove to the neighborhood of CK Dance Company studio owner and dance instructor Cassandra Nordman to express their appreciation.
MIDDLEBURY — At least one Elkhart County coach wasn’t willing to let the quarantine take her team away from her, not entirely.
The CK Dance Company is the home of The Northridge Raiders Dance Team. Cassandra Nordman, owner of the studio and dance instructor, knew that she couldn’t leave her dancers without the chance to say goodbye. For her dancers, even a month without dance is exceptionally rare, and they’ve been unable to meet for almost two months already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.