Culp's family screams for ice cream

GOSHEN — For relatives of Josh Culp, nothing brings the family together like homemade ice cream.
Family members of the fair president came from around the state and as far away as Alabama for a surprise visit. They also participated in a winning tradition after more than a decade away.
A dozen of them participated in the Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-off Contest at the Elkhart County Fair Saturday.
They used a mixing tub to mash ice, salt, cocoa powder, cream, raspberries and other ingredients into a bowl of what they named Chocolate Marshmallow Delight.
“The recipe is a combination of different things,” said Linda Blum. “We tested it last night and tweaked it a little.”
The family started competing in the contest about 19 years ago, when some of the team members were either toddlers or not around yet. They last won 12 years ago with a bowl of Chocolate Chip Mint.
The contest gives teams 45 minutes to mix their ingredients and bring the finished product to the judges for a blind tasting. They can use electric mixers, though the tubs were hand-cranked when the contest was started more than 40 years ago.
In the end the family was beat out by Dave and Deb Parcell, with their Apple Pie Supreme recipe. But they were OK with it.
“We’re not coming to win, it’s mainly a way to get the family together,” Blum remarked.
