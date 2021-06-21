EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — A Shipshewana man was hospitalized after the crop duster he was flying crashed Sunday in a wooded area north of Edwardsburg.
Ralph Edward Lutes, 68, was injured when the airplane he was flying went down in the 27000 block of Indigan Lane at around 1:37 p.m., according to information from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. Deputies responded to the crash and Lutes was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.
