Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.