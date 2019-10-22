GOSHEN — A rear end collision led to the hospitalization of two drivers Saturday afternoon.
Curtis Freese, 51, of South Bend, rear ended a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Sarah Buttgen, 23, Kendallville, with his 1994 Honda Civic, police said.
The sheriff’s department report indicates that Buttgen was stopped in traffic on U.S. 6, near C.R. 43. when Freese’s vehicle collided with hers causing front end damage to Freese’s vehicle and rear end damage to Buttgen’s.
Freese was taken to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for complaint of pain in the right leg.
Buttgen was taken to Parkview Hospital via ambulance for complaint of pain in her head.
Freese was issued a citation for driving while suspended and operating with expired plates, according to Elkhart County police.
