ELKHART — A crash at 4 a.m. Saturday resulted in the ticketing of an intoxicated driver, police said.
The report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department indicates that Nicole Sanders, 34, of Elkhart, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu on C. R. 5 north of Westwood Drive when she rear ended a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Rosemary Niedosik, 66, of Granger.
Sanders was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance for complaints of chest pain and was found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.