Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 26F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.