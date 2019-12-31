Crash sends man down embankment onto railroad tracks

ELKHART — A semi-truck driver escaped serious injuries from a crash after taking a harrowing dive down a steep embankment and onto train tracks Tuesday morning.
According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m., when troopers responded to a report of a semi over an embankment on the Indiana Toll Road at the 102 mile marker.
State troopers determined that a white 2013 Freightliner towing double trailers was westbound when it lost control. The truck left the roadway to the left, crashing through a guardrail and striking a concrete barrier wall.
The cab of the Freightliner broke free from the double trailers, traveled down the embankment and came to rest on its passenger side on the railroad tracks. The trailers slid along the concrete barrier wall and came to a rest hanging over the edge of the overpass, according to state police.
The driver of the Freightliner, Jesus Zeigler, 40, of Richton Park, Illinois, got out of the semi by climbing out through the windshield area.
Zeigler was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The left lane of the Indiana Toll Road remained closed for clean up and vehicle removal. The Indiana State Police was assisted by ITRCC Maintenance, Millers Towing, Bristol Fire and EMS, and SunPro.
