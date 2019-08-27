ELKHART — Multiple people were hospitalized with serious injury following a crash on C. R. 18 Saturday night.
The incident occured shortly after 5:30 p.m., a press release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department said.
Patricia Burdick, 65, of Elkhart, was driving a 2017 Honda Civic on C. R. 27 and Dena Smith, 25, Elkhart, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on C. R. 18, police said.
When the Civic failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection, the Silverado crashed into its passenger side.
Burdick was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with chest pain, a broken leg and damage to her arm and ribs. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Smith transported to Goshen General Hospital with a potentially broken arm.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved in this crash, police said.
Timely reporting. This happened Saturday and the fast breaking news makes it Tuesday morning?
