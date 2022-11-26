ELKHART — A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday when she was hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about the crash at about 5:29 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said. An initial investigation indicates that a Ford F250 traveling north on Cassopolis Street struck a 5 year old female. The location is between Beardsley Avenue and the railroad tracks.
