LEESBURG — Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team is investigating a crash that occured around 3 p.m. Thursday.
According to a press release, a deputy observed a blue 2011 Ford Fiesta, driven by Walter David Hawthorne, 44, Nappanee, pass two vehicles at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone.
Hawthorne was traveling eastbound on Armstrong Road in the area of CR 450 East at the time of the offense, police said.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the Fiesta but Hawthorne continued eastbound on Armstrong Road refusing to stop for the marked patrol vehicle, according to police.
At speeds excess of 100 miles per hour, Hawthrone continued through a red light at the intersection of S. R. 13 and struck a southbound red 2013 Ram 2500, driven by Joshua Sheperd, 36, of North Webster. Shepherd’s vehicle then struck a silver 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Christopher Ousley 34, of Leesburg. Ousley’s vehicle was stopped facing northbound on S. R. 13 prior to the crash. The collision caused Ousley’s vehicle to be overturned and trapped him inside.
The deputy on scene immediately called for assistance and began to render aid to the injured parties.
Units responded from the North Webster Police and Fire Departments, Pierceton Police Department and the Turkey Creek Fire Territory.
Hawthorne was airlifted from the scene by the Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance and was conscious and alert at the time of press.
Ousley was extricated from the Malibu by the North Webster Fire Department and was transported from the scene, with a complaint of neck pain.
Ousley’s front seat passenger, Loretta Ousley, 62, of Leesburg, was transported from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with a facial injury. Shepherd did not complain of injuries at the scene, police said.
This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.