Crash cuts power to thousands

ELKHART — Power had been restored to hundreds of residents who were without power Christmas morning following a car crash.
Dispatchers said a car hit a pole near C.R. 4 and C.R. 9 south of Simonton Lake around 1:40 a.m. Wednesay. That crash damaged a transformer, according to a report on ABC57, and police, fire and utility workers were called to the scene.
Shortly after that crash, I&M’s outage map showed more than 2,000 customers without power in that area. About two hours later, that number was down to about 700, and by early afternoon fewer than 10 were without power.
A full report on the crash was not immediately available.
