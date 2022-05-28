ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Indiana state lawmakers are among the most conservative in the nation, according to an analysis conducted by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA), a project of CPAC Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation.
The Indiana state legislature earned a conservative rating of 73 percent in 2021, an increase over the state’s 2020 rating (68 percent) and far above the national average (49 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.