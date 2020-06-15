ELKHART — Eighty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County on Monday following weekend reports that included a daily high of 101 cases and two new deaths related to the coronavirus.
That brings the total number of Elkhart County cases to 2,168 since the outbreak began in mid-March, the fourth highest count in the state behind Marion, Lake and Allen counties.
On Saturday, the state reported 101 cases were recorded on Friday, the highest daily number yet, surpassing 88 cases confirmed on June 4.
Another 146 tests were reported in the county on Monday bringing that total to 14,835. The share of positive tests is 14.6%, compared to the state average of 11.4 percent.
The two deaths were reported to have occurred on Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the county total to 34.
Indiana as a whole had 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 533 new cases, health officials said Monday.
There have been a total of 2,251 coronavirus deaths overall since the start of the pandemic and 40,430 total cases in the state, the Indiana State Department of Health announced. Health officials say there are another 182 probable deaths with no positive test on record.
The state has administered 355,829 COVID-19 tests to date.
Effective Monday, any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.
Indiana entered the latest stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb's reopening plan on Friday, allowing additional businesses to reopen and fill at higher capacities.
Under the plan, restaurants can open to 75% capacity. Bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% capacity. Zoos and museums can reopen, and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as attendees stay 6 feet apart.
