ELKHART — Free COVID-19 vaccines and testing services will be made available from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday at the Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart.
Health officials on Monday said both rapid and PCR tests will be available. Vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
