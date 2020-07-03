Over 1,000 neighbors of VIM Recycling banded together to sue the company in multiple lawsuits starting in 2009. They complained about the amount of dust escaping the property between Elkhart and Osceola, which they said coated nearby cars and either trapped them inside their homes or forced them to leave the neighborhood for weeks at a time.
ELKHART — A district appellate court has affirmed that the insurer for an embattled wood recycling plant in Elkhart is not on the hook for a $50 million judgment.
