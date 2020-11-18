ELKHART — The risk of coronavirus spread in Elkhart County reached the highest level Wednesday, moving from orange to red, according to state health officials.
This means the Indiana State Department of Health will engage the local health department and health providers to discuss taking actions such as restrictions on the size of social gatherings, business capacity restrictions, limits on visitation in congregate care, jails, hospitals, and closure of senior centers, rescheduling elective hospital procedures, and restricting attendance at K-12 extracurricular activities.
Health officials on Wednesday reported that Elkhart County had an increase of 311 people who tested positive for COVID-19, pushing its moving average of new positive cases to a record 336. Three more people died, bringing the death toll in the county to 197.
Along with 20 others in the state, Elkhart County's overall risk assessment was rated at 3, giving it a red designation, based on weekly cases per 100,000 (1,061) and a climbing seven-day all-tests positivity rate of 17.9%.
All other counties in the state except Putnam southwest of Indianapolis, which remained yellow, were designated as orange. No counties were at the lowest level of blue.
