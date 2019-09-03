GOSHEN — The plan was always to memorialize service members from Elkhart County who were killed in recent years once the current conflict was over.
With the end of the second decade nearing for what’s commonly called the War on Terror, county leaders have decided not to wait any longer.
The names of 12 local residents who have been killed in action during the war will be added to the memorial in front of the Elkhart County Courthouse after a vote by the county commissioners on Aug. 26.
Jim Snowden, veterans affairs officer for the county, said he secured a quote of $3,600 to have the names added.
“I’ve had a number of people that have come up to me in the last year and wanted to know why we don’t have the current war veterans that were killed in action, why they’re not on the war memorial. And one of the reasons in the past has been, we’ve always waited until the end of the conflict,” he told the commissioners. “We didn’t realize that this conflict was gonna go as long as it has.”
Goshen resident Glenn Null, one of the people who has been pushing for the update, said he’s happy that action is finally being taken. He said he hopes to see the names up before Veterans Day.
Snowden said Wednesday that he doesn’t know when the memorial will be updated, but that they made arrangements to have it done right away. He noted the brass plaques have to pass through a few hands between being inscribed and getting installed.
He couldn’t provide a list of names but said they are individuals who were killed in action since 2002.
Records of fatalities include three Elkhart residents and one from Goshen who have been killed in Afghanistan, and four Elkhart and one Goshen resident who died in Iraq.
Memorials for local residents killed in the ongoing conflict are currently scattered throughout the county, noted Marvin Trost Jr., whose son, Marvin Trost III, was killed Dec. 5, 2004, in Iraq. They include a Wall of Heroes that went up outside an Elkhart business, with Trost III’s name and photo the first to appear, to be joined by a childhood friend, Aaron Seal, who was killed two years later.
A memorial was also installed in a park in Wakarusa in 2009. Its 160 bricks honor soldiers from the town who have died.
Several years ago, Trost Jr. worked with Mayor Tim Neese, then a state legislator, to have Oct. 21 declared Right To Freedom Day. He’s currently working with the county to have a plaque put up in Oxbow Park, in front of a memorial tree planted in his son’s honor.
“He played there a lot,” he said.
County memorial
The Elkhart County memorial itself was installed after World War II, and inscribed with the names of those killed in action in both the first and second world wars. It was sponsored by the Mothers of WWII Unit No. 77.
In the 1980s, it was updated to include those who died in Korea and Vietnam. Names from the Persian Gulf War were the last to be added.
Snowden said there’s room for the latest list of names in the bottom left and bottom right on the face of the monument. Commissioner Mike Yoder observed that there’s space for 22 more names in all.
“Hopefully we don’t lose anybody else,” Snowden said.
Snowden said they often have to rely on volunteer labor and donations from businesses and individuals to keep the memorial well-maintained. The funding to have the names added also came from donations.
“Without them doing that, we wouldn’t be able to make that happen,” he said. “Hopefully we continue to get donations so we can keep it up.”
