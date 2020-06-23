ELKHART — Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Elkhart County on Tuesday as health officials and residents continued efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Most of the new cases were recorded on Monday, but one was on Friday and one on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county since mid-March to 2,665, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The additional death occurred on Saturday, bringing the county total to 39.
Health officials earlier this week said they were concerned not just by the increasing number of cases in the county but the number of deaths.
Rigorous testing in the county continues, according to state health officials, with 353 new results reported Tuesday.
That brings to 18,825 the number of tests completed since mid-March and a positive test rate of 14.2 percent, compared with a statewide rate of 10.1 percent.
The age group with the largest percentage of positive cases in the county is 20 to 29 – 19.2 percent of all positive cases.
Across the state, 42,871 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 2,377 are confirmed to have died from the illness, an increase of 14 over the previous day.
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. Testing locations around the state are available at www.coronavirus.in.gov. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
In addition, the state will host free clinics this week, including one from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Crossroads Café/Topeka Pharmacy, 101 N. Main St., Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.