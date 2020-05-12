THREE RIVERS, Mich. — St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough faces drunken driving charges following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Lockport Township.
McDonough, 40, was jailed in Cass County on Monday night after crashing his SUV on Lovers Lane just outside of Three Rivers about 7 p.m., according to a report from St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.