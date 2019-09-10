GOSHEN — A full replacement of the Lincoln Center’s leaky roof will allow the Elkhart County Health Department to again have full use of the gym in the former school building.
Elkhart County Commissioners voted Monday to accept a $101,563 quote to replace the roof membrane with a PVC membrane expected to last at least 25 years, which is about the age of the roof currently, as well as making some sub-base repairs. It was one of six options they were presented with, which ranged in price from $50,000 to $250,000.
In presenting the quotes, Building and Grounds Director Bruce MacLachlan said they were hard to compare because they presented different solutions to the same problem. He said the quote from Green Improvements LLC wasn’t the lowest but it was the most responsive to their needs.
Those needs include addressing leaks in the Neff Center, the old school gym, that start happening under heavy or prolonged rain. Health Officer Lydia Mertz said after the meeting that they have to put trash cans and buckets out to catch the water.
“It also drips down the walls in some offices and in the hallways on the 3rd floor, the top floor,” she said. “Over time it has pretty much destroyed an entire wall in one person’s office, and one of the hallway walls. Patches have not been able to solve the problem unfortunately.”
The commissioners also voted on an emergency declaration in order to get moving on the repairs quicker. MacLachlan said the company has a crew available so he hopes they can do the work pretty soon.
Mertz welcomed the news, saying they’ve had to limit activities in the Neff Center due to the problem.
“We’ve used it for big gatherings, for our quarterly all-staff meetings, for immunizations clinics, for educational meetings, etc,” she said. “The Sheriff’s Department used it for self-defense training, and other groups use it for other trainings. We are looking at being able to use it for voting as well, if we can get it worked out.”
