GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Board reduced a fine Monday for a Bristol borrow pit that had been operating for years without a necessary water runoff plan.
The board set a fine of $1,000 for the owners of property at 19370 U.S. 20, who appealed the $6,000 that was originally assessed. The board set the higher penalty in July after hearing that the earth removal operation didn’t have a stormwater pollution prevention plan, which identifies potential sources of pollution that could affect the quality of stormwater coming off the site.
The violations earned a $2,000-a-day fine under the standards adopted by local MS4 communities. Board attorney Steve Olsen reminded them Monday that it potentially amounted to $1.26 million, though they have some discretion.
A stop-work order was also given.
In a separate issue, the site has been operating without special land use permission from the county. Zoning Administrator Jason Auvil said the Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at its September meeting.
‘Better at growing rocks’
The site operators expect to have a water runoff plan filed this week, which should be approved within 10 days, the board heard. It’s being prepared by Blake Doriot, acting in his capacity as a professional land surveyor.
In his job as a state legislator, Doriot helped pass legislation this year affecting how quickly MS4 communities must make a determination on plans submitted for construction sites.
“This process that is happening happens all over the county, by multiple excavators. Probably as we’re speaking right now, someone is running bank run material off of their property, not realizing that they are in violation,” he said. “What we would like to request is that you let us go through the process, get this done, and go on.”
He said he got involved with the site shortly after the July meeting, applying for a special use permit and starting the process of preparing a SWPPP. He said the woman who inherited the property from her mother had attended the July meeting but was too scared to talk.
He also explained how the site came to be used as a borrow pit in late 2017, since it didn’t prove to be as useful for farming as it was as a source for dirt.
“They had this field that was better at growing rocks than better at growing beans or corn,” he said. “And what everybody has done in Elkhart County all these years, is we need borrow material. We’re not setting up a gravel pit, we have no crushers, classifiers, conveyors, off-road trucks, whatever. It’s a borrow pit.”
Slipped through the cracks
The site came to the county’s attention because of a complaint from a neighbor, who claimed dirt was being tracked onto the road. No violation of that kind was found to be taking place.
Board member Phil Barker observed that the site first got a visit from the county planning department in spring 2018. The owners were told to stop using it without the zoning and stormwater permission they needed, but they continued to operate it until receiving the stop work order this summer.
“I just wonder, how did this slip through the cracks?” he asked.
There was some disagreement during the meeting over whether the site owners even received the first letter from the county in 2018, whether they did and it just didn’t make a strong enough impression, or whether the county was at fault for not following up on it. Olsen pointed out that there was an indication that someone did receive the letter, because they made some phone calls in response to it.
“You didn’t think it was serious enough because it wasn’t from an attorney, is what it sounds like,” board member Suzie Weirick remarked. “It was from our planning department, and so then it was ignored for a year.”
The board weighed going easy on someone who could plead ignorance of the rules against the example it might set for others. Commissioner Mike Yoder suggested reducing the fine to $1,000, saying it seemed like a way to send a message while still being fair.
“This is not the first time we’re being challenged on having regulations that we’re not enforcing.” he said. “It’s always a matter, to me, to decide how can we demonstrate to the public that we’re doing our job, and also doing it in a way that’s reasonable, that uses some level of common sense.”
