County Commissioner Weirick announces reelection bid

ELKHART — County Commissioner Suzie Weirick announced she has filed for reelection in the 3rd District, seeking her second term in that office.
In making the announcement, the Republican said she brings the balance of education with appropriate experience. Over the past three years, she has proven herself as a dedicated public official and a natural leader, she said.
She continues to give time to nonprofits, such as the Elkhart County Boys and Girls Club. She was also recently elected vice president of the North East District of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.
Her focus has been on cost-effective service delivery, technical communication advances and strong infrastructure development, she said.
District 3 represents the townships of Baugo, Cleveland, Harrison, Locke, Olive, Osolo and Union.
Weirick is married to Dr. Troy Weirick, a heart surgeon in Elkhart, and said she chases her two children, TJ and Marty, through all their activities.
She said her campaign for reelection is driven by her dedication to making the county “a community dedicated to families, where folks can grow, be educated and successful in a strong economic environment.”
“I continue to be awestruck by the beauty and relevance of Elkhart County,” she said. “It is a privilege to serve Elkhart.”
The primary election is May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.