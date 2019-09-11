GOSHEN — Several upcoming meetings are scheduled for the county’s 2020 budget as well as informational sessions on major road projects.
The first reading of the 2020 budget is Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the county offices, 117 N. Second St., Goshen. The second reading is Saturday during the Elkhart County Council meeting, which starts at 8 a.m. in the county office building.
The proposed budget total is $117,771,674, according to notices filed with the state. That includes $55.1 million in the general fund, $12.6 million in local income tax special purpose, $6.6 million in local option income tax public safety, $5.5 million in highway and $4.4 million in the landfill fund.
The budget proposal is close to $6 million more than the budget that was adopted for 2019, which totaled $111.4 million.
Road projects
A public informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday on a proposed roundabout at the intersection where C.R. 18, C.R. 14 and C.R. 115 meet. County officials are looking at replacing a mix of one-way and all-way stops with a roundabout.
The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen.
Another public info session is scheduled for Sept. 23 on proposed improvements to the southern half of C.R. 17. The county is considering extending improvements to the road from C.R. 38 down to U.S. 6.
The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
