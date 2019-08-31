Counterfeit bills used in guitar sale

ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested in another incident that allegedly involved counterfeit bills with Chinese writing on them.
Zachary Jester, 25, is charged with counterfeiting as a Level 6 felony. He was arrested Monday and booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bond.
According to court documents:
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department responded to the parking lot of Walmart at 30830 Old U.S. 30 Monday evening for a report of a counterfeit transaction that just occurred. The caller said he had made arrangements over Craigslist to sell his guitar to a man later identified as Jester.
He said they met in the Walmart parking lot about an hour and a half earlier and he traded his guitar for three $100 bills. He said he noticed that Jester was holding the cash in such a way that he only later realized was meant to conceal the foreign markings on the bills.
The victim found out the bills were fake when his bank’s ATM refused to accept them.
He handed the bills over to the officer, who observed that they had three medium-sized Chinese symbols on the front left side in contrasting pink and white colors. There were also seven of the same characters on the back right side.
The bills had no watermark but did have the same serial number.
Similar bills have surfaced in fraudulent transactions in recent weeks, including the purchase of a box of puppies in Allen County Aug. 8. Such bills often appear for sale online described as prop money or training banknotes.
Deputies returned to the Walmart parking lot hours later when the victim said he got Jester to agree to return his guitar because the money was fake. Jester gave the guitar back before officers arrived.
Unprompted, Jester allegedly told officers that he didn’t know the money was fake. He said he had received the money from a temporary job he worked earlier in the day.
