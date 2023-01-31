The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify this individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual can contact Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. Anonymous tips also may be submitted at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
