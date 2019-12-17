3 council members bid farewell

ELKHART — Three of Elkhart's nine City Council members have said their goodbyes as elected officials
Pam Kurpgeweit, R-6; Richard Shively, R-1; and Brian Dickerson, R-at-large, were defeated by Democrats in the Nov. 5 municipal election and had their last City Council meeting on Monday.
"I think the impact you've made on the constituents you've served is notable. It's leaving a legacy," Mary Olsen, R-at-large, told the outgoing council members after Brian Thomas, R-2, had given each of them a gift thanking them for their service.
"I'm proud to have served with all three of you," Olsen said.
David Henke, R-3, praised Dickerson, who is the City Council president, for his leadership of the council and Kurpgeweit and Shively for taking responsibility and working late nights to help the community. He said that constant work was needed to get the city moving.
"And I've got to tell you, it's moving," Henke said. "Don't separate from it. We still need your leadership."
Mayor-elect Rod Roberson, a Democrat, was present at the meeting and spoke during the privilege-of-the-floor section.
"Every council leaves a mark, and you've left one as well," Roberson said. "I just want to say thank you for all of you who served and provided this footprint. It has been an amazing one."
Each of the outgoing council members spoke briefly.
"It's been my absolute honor to serve the people of Elkhart," Dickerson said. "The best part of all has been the opportunity to serve with folks — Mr. Roberson in the audience, Ms. Tonda Hines, Mr. (David) Osborne, Mr. (Ron) Troyer, and also all the folks that are here this evening."
The ones he names are all former Democratic council members. Hines will rejoin the council in January after defeating Kurpgeweit.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone for having the honor and the privilege to have served this community," Kurpgeweit said. "All the wonderful plans we've worked on and implemented (are) going forward. I've been helpful in making a legacy that will be implemented in our community for years to come."
Shively said he is more used to listening than talking.
"But it's been quite an experience," he said. "Quite enjoyable times. Thank you."
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.