Council delays $4.8M Benham Ave resurfacing

ELKHART — Most Elkhart City Council members have expressed support of a $4.8 million renovation of Benham Avenue, but on Monday all voted to table one ordinance and remove another that would have funded the revamp.
The tabled ordinance would move the $4.8 million from the city’s General Fund to the Elkhart Capital Outlay Fund, while the removed ordinance would then appropriate that money from the Capital Outlay Fund to the actual project. That didn’t sit well with the council members.
Councilman David Henke, R-3, said the Capital Outlay Fund, which was created in January last year, should be reserved for projects that will create a financial return for the city.
Deputy controller Jamie Arce said the fund was created so that the city could isolate funds for large scale projects. The proposal specified that to be projects costing more than $100,000.
Henke said that the Benham Avenue project might instead be funded by the Rainy Day Fund.
Arce disagreed.
“Our internal philosophy has become, use of Rainy Day should be a true rainy day where we didn’t have any other option,” he said.
But that didn’t persuade Henke, who was also critical that the Rainy Day Fund, which currently holds $9,296,390.75, isn’t better funded. There is $12,157,497.38 in the Capital Outlay Fund.
“I’m a no, automatically,” Henke said. “This is not the fund we should be pulling from. It should be Rainy Day, if any.”
He said these proposals, along with another on the agenda to purchase a new fire truck, show how “we can mismanage funds,” and “using it like we’ve always used other slush funds.”
Henke said he had met with the Controller’s Office and Mayor Tim Neese, R, to ensure that the Rainy Day Fund was funded. However, Henke claimed he and Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at large, had been “unaware, misguided, misled, in fact, that we didn’t fund Rainy Day.”
“This administration did not follow through with the promise of rainy day funds,” he said.
Neese was not available for interview Tuesday. His communications director, Courtney Bearsch, said that the mayor has no reason to believe anyone was misled intentionally.
“He regrets if Councilman Henke feels that is the case,” Bearsch wrote in an email.
She said Neese will follow up with Henke directly to discuss the concerns more specifically and clear up any misunderstandings.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Mary Olson, R-at large, also had concerns about the Benham Avenue project would be funded.
“Let’s stop the freight train that we’re on,” she said, specifying that she does want the project to happen, just not through the Capital Outlay Fund.
Dickerson said the money for the project wasn’t really from that fund.
“We’re not spending out of the Capital Outlay Fund, guys. It looks like you’re just using that as a vehicle,” he said.
Asked by Dickerson why it’s necessary to do that rather than appropriating the money directly from the General Fund, Arce said it is not technically necessary. However, part of the reason for doing it is that any excess funds from the project would then stay in the Capital Outlay Fund and be available for future projects.
Dickerson then suggested just striking the transfer and instead appropriating the money directly from the General Fund, but said that, out of an abundance of caution for legality, it would be best to wait until the next meeting to do so, so that the public could be made aware first.
He would prefer not using the Rainy Day Fund, calling Benham Avenue a “General Fund maintenance issue.” Pam Kurpgeweit, R-6, agreed, saying the Rainy Day Fund should be reserved for “major catastrophe.”
Henke said he wasn’t seeking to delay the Benham Avenue project, but that not calling for accountability would be a cardinal sin. He said he would agree to funding the project directly from the General Fund.
Councilman Dwight Fish, D-4, whose district borders Benham Avenue, said the public goes livid when they see how much cash the city has while have many projects that need to be done.
“And then we start playing with numbers in the public forum here, and we all look like we don’t know what we’re doing,” he said.
Brent Curry, D-5, whose district includes most of Benham Avenue, said he just wants the project to get done.
“General Fund, whatever fund. The taxpayers would like to this project done, and they want this council to make it happen,” he said.
Curry argued people in the city feel like the southern part of Elkhart has been neglected when it comes to road improvements.
“We need to do something to spark some investment in that area,” he said.
Right-of-way engineer Jeff Schaffer told the council that Benham Avenue pavement is “just about the worst arterial we have left.”
In addition resurfacing, the project would create improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. A new water main would be installed, and a storm sewer and sanitary sewer would be separated.
Schaffer said before the Finance Committee meeting that Neese would be presenting to the City Council but, though the mayor was present, he made no presentation.
During the City Council meeting, following a recommendation from the city’s Legal Department, the council removed the ordinance to use the Capital Outlay Fund and amended another ordinance to appropriate the money directly from the General Fund. The council will vote on the ordinance at the Aug. 5 meeting.
