Council approves $1.3M fire truck purchase

ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department is getting a new aerial fire truck.
That was decided by the City Council on Monday evening, when the group agreed to spend $1.3 million to replace a truck from 1992.
“We’ve come to a pass where that 1992 Pierce ladder truck is over 27 years old and is getting harder to keep running,” said Fire Chief Chad Carey.
He said a 2011 truck has had some maintenance issues, meaning that the 27-year-old truck is being used more than was anticipated.
The 2011 truck was out of service for 110 days last year and the first four months of this year, Carey said. Parts for the 1992 truck have become difficult to get because of its age.
Carey said that the National Fire Protection Association advises that fire trucks should be replaced when they are 24 years old. A new truck would last for a least 15 years, the chief said.
The proposal would take $1 million from the Cumulative Firefighting Building and Equipment and Police Radio Fund and $300,000 from the General Fund.
Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at large, was concerned about spending that kind of money, since the 2011 truck hasn’t done too well.
“In the time that I have spent on this council since that truck was purchased, more often than not I see that truck other places than going down the road - being serviced,” he said.
Carey said that, this time around, a better warranty package will be included.
David Henke, R-3, said the city should have been better at making sure it isn’t cheated in the warranty process.
Henke said he didn’t want $300,000 taken from the General Fund to pay for the new truck. Instead he suggested using smaller funds that are intended for public safety.
“I’m fine with that. What I don’t approve of, frankly, is taking money from the general,” he said.
Dwight Fish, D-4, said he liked Henke’s idea of squeezing smaller accounts that might otherwise go unused.
“We get a little drunk with out money here, because it says $49,398,000 in the General Fund, and people think that’s a magic number,” he said.
Squeezing like that might be difficult, according to controller Rita Huffman, who said the funds need to be set up properly, and that the council can’t just appropriate money “willy-nilly.”
Pam Kurpgeweit asked Carey if the council should expect to have him back asking for a new truck soon, given that the 2011 truck is doing so poorly.
“I would like to say no,” Carey said.
However, the department has become better at keeping its equipment last longer, he said. He argued that getting a new truck, and thereby allowing older trucks not to be in use as much, will increase the older trucks’ longevity.
The City Council unanimously voted in favor of appropriating the $1.3 million for the new fire truck. Dickerson suggested that Henke might work with the Controller’s Office to create a new ordinance to replenish the $300,000 to the General Fund from the funds that Henke believed should have been used.
