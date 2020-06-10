ELKHART — Thirty-nine new COVID-19 infections were reported in Elkhart County on Wednesday as health and community leaders worked to educate the public about bringing the local coronavirus outbreak under control.
EMS Chief Kristi Sommer said efforts were under way to talk with industries and at-risk population groups about taking precautions to prevent spread of the virus in the community.
“These are basic, general things we’ve been talking about over and over since the pandemic began,” Sommer said. “We’re asking everyone to wear masks. We’re not mandating it, but we want to make sure everyone understands the importance of these basic precautions like wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.”
Health officials have said a mask requirement in neighboring St. Joseph County was one reason the rate of infection there has declined while it continues to rise in Elkhart County.
“I wish we were mandating masks,” Mayor Rod Roberson said Wednesday during his weekly online town hall meeting.
The mayor said the rest of the state may be opening up in stages, but the number of cases and the percentage of positive test results continue to rise in Elkhart County.
“We don’t want anyone to relax,” he said. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic here, and we want everyone to stay vigilant.”
Roberson said industries such as Thor and Lippert also support a mask ordinance, though questions remain about enforcement.
The number of cases reported in Elkhart County since the outbreak began in mid-March rose to 1,832 as of Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, the fourth highest among all 92 counties in the state.
Food distribution
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announced next week’s schedule of mobile food distributions, including one Monday in Wakarusa.
The drive-thru distribution, made possible through grant funding provided by United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties, will provide for up to 500 households, the organization said Wednesday.
Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be offered free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. All items will be preboxed and prebagged.
The distribution is 10 a.m. to noon at Wakarusa Elementary School, 400 N. Washington Street, Wakarusa
Stunt Dogs canceled
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, Stunt Dog Experience at The Lerner Theatre on Sept. 19 has been canceled.
The Lerner previously announced it would remain closed through June, but the cancellation of a September event is new.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this is the correct decision given the circumstances,” The Lerner said.
Statewide deaths
Sixteen more people have died in Indiana with coronavirus infections, giving the state 2,355 deaths of those with confirmed or presumed infections since mid-March, health officials said Wednesday.
Most of the newly recorded deaths happened Monday or Tuesday, but others happened as far back as May 24, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest state statistics include 15 deaths of people who died with confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing that death toll to 2,173. Officials added one more presumptive death, giving the state 182 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.
An additional 339 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed across Indiana, the health department said. That boosts the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 38,337 since the first was recorded in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.