Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announces during a press conference at the Indiana Statehouse, Friday that the first case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in the state. Kristina Box, left, Indiana State Health Commissioner, and doctors from Community Health Network stand behind him.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, greets Community Health Network Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Ramarao Yeleti, and Community Health Network Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Ledyard, M.D., right, with elbow bumps before a press conference at the Indiana Statehouse, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Indianapolis, Gov. Holcomb announced that the first case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in the state.
Kelly Wilkinson / The Indianapolis Star / AP
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The man with Indiana’s first confirmed illness from the coronavirus outbreak was in isolation Friday after going to an Indianapolis hospital with mild symptoms, state health officials said.
The man became ill after returning Wednesday from a conference in Boston, where he had contact with people who have the virus that causes COVID-19, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said.
