Illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
INDIANAPOLIS — While there are presently no known cases of COVID-19 among staff or offenders housed at Indiana Department of Correction facilities, visitation to all prison facilities in the state has been suspended at least two weeks.
According to a release from the department, the decision to suspend visitation is precautionary and was made in the interest of the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders.
