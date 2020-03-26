Letter urges residents to stick it out
ELKHART — An open letter from local elected officials issued Thursday urges residents to adhere to state orders for staying home during the coronavirus outbreak – and to continue working if they’re providing essential services or products.
“Closing down businesses will not come without an economic cost, but we need to look at the health and safety of the people in our community as top priority,” the letter said. “The sooner we adhere to the order, the more effectively we mitigate the spread of the infection and the faster our economy will recover.”
The letter was signed by Elkhart County Commissioners Frank Lucchese, Mike Yoder and Suzanne Weirick, and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
The governor’s executive order went into effect March 25 and requires of all Indiana residents to practice social distancing by staying home, except for matters of health and safety, through April 6.
Martin’s collects donations for COVID-19 relief
SOUTH BEND — All 20 Martin’s Super Markets locations in Indiana and Michigan are taking customer contributions to support their county’s United Way effort to respond to both short term and long term needs of individuals impacted by COVID-19. All donations will aid local COVID-19 relief efforts and donations will be distributed to the United Way chapters weekly.
“In the 72 years Martin’s has been in business, our community has not faced a challenge quite like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amy Simeri-McClellan, senior vice president, Martin’s Super Markets. “We are asking our customers, who have generously supported our community efforts throughout the years, to come through once again to aid those impacted by this ongoing event. The United Way branches in all the counties we serve are working with their local leaders and not-for-profit partners to identify the most pressing needs in their communities. It made sense for us to partner with them to provide aid where it is most needed.”
Cashiers will be able to ring up any amount that customers wish to donate. “Typically, stores would collect cash contributions in buckets at checkout lanes,” Simeri-McClellan explained, “but to curb the handling of those containers and cash, donations will be added to customers’ grocery purchase as requested.”
Online shoppers may donate via Martin’s “Groceries to Go” site, https://martinsgroceriestogo.com, when they place an order for pickup or delivery.
The branches included in the effort are: United Way of Cass County, United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties, United Way of Kosciusko County, United Way of Marshall County, United Way of Southwest Michigan and United Way of St. Joseph County.
Coronavirus hotline available
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department looking for volunteers to man the Elkhart County COVID-19 Information Line.
Volunteers are needed from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Those interested can register at www.serv-in.org. Those who have medical training should indicate that when registering.
The system will verify credentials and do a background check. The department will be in contact once the system has made information available.
The Elkhart County COVID-19 Information Line is already up and running, but it is for information only, organizers said. The phone number is 574-523-2106. It will be manned from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday though Saturday.
Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including COVID-19, is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60 percent or greater alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Practice social distancing (no group functions such as book clubs, meetings, and or congregations of 10 or more)
Stay home unless it is essential for you to go somewhere.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Residents can follow the Facebook page at Elkhart County Health Department Health Education Division www.facebook.com/heal theducation.echd, www.elkhartcountyhealth.org, or go to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website at www.isdh.in.gov/corona virus for up-to-date information on COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.