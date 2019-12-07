GOSHEN — The jury trial for a man accused of killing a Goshen College professor has been reset to July.
Winston Corbett, 24, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of James Miller and attack on his wife, Linda Miller, at their home on Oct. 9, 2011. He was arrested one year ago based on DNA evidence, which he has attempted to suppress.
Corbett was scheduled to stand trial starting Jan. 6. On Thursday, a judge granted a request to reset his trial to July 6.
But in granting the motion, Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno cautioned attorney Peter Britton that he will not give another continuance without “extreme good cause,” court records show.
Christofeno has not yet ruled on the motion to suppress evidence. He agreed to a deadline of Dec. 31 after hearing arguments in October.
Britton argued that the affidavit authorities used to get a sample of Corbett’s DNA wasn’t based on sufficient probable cause. The sample was tested against DNA taken from blood stains found at the Millers’ home, which were determined not to be their own.
Britton also also said the affidavit didn’t give any information on the “investigative lead” that police received which lead them to look at Corbett, so its credibility is in question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.