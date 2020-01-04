SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man whose 1994 conviction for attempted murder was overturned because it wasn’t disclosed that the victim underwent hypnosis is suing the city and the detective and prosecutor involved.
A federal appeals court in February vacated the conviction of Mack Sims for the non-fatal shooting of a security guard on Nov. 2, 1993. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting Shane Carey in the face, but he argued in an appeal that the conviction should be vacated because prosecutors didn’t disclose Carey had undergone hypnosis before testifying at trial, to sharpen his memory.
The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, in Chicago, reversed a district court decision upholding Sims’s conviction. The district court in South Bend ruled that it wasn’t material that the hypnosis wasn’t learned of until a 2012 court hearing, but the appellate justices called the concealed evidence “explosive.”
They ruled that the evidence suppression was a violation of pretrial discovery rules requiring the prosecution to turn over any evidence that could exonerate the defendant.
Sims was released from custody in March and the case against him was dismissed the following month.
He filed the lawsuit Dec. 17 in district court, and names the City of Elkhart as well as two men involved in his arrest and prosecution, Detective John Faigh who was with the Elkhart Police Department at the time and Charles Wicks who was with the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office. Sims argues that his right to a fair trial was violated and that he was unlawfully detained and maliciously prosecuted.
The lawsuit also includes claims against the city as Faigh’s employer, accusing it of permitting a long history of police misconduct.
Sims is requesting a jury trial and is seeking an award of compensatory damages from the defendants as well as “substantial punitive damages” against Faigh and Wicks, saying they acted “maliciously and wantonly.”
The defendants have not yet filed a response to Sims’s claims.
‘No probable cause’
Sims says in his lawsuit that Carey was shot about one hour after arriving at 6 p.m. for an evening shift at his job as a security guard at an adult education facility. Carey was sitting in his car in the parking lot when he noticed three black men walk behind a nearby building, then emerge into the parking lot a few minutes later.
The men approached the car and one of them shot Carey in the face, causing him serious injuries to his jaw and cheek, according to the lawsuit. There were other witnesses to the incident but none could give a description of the shooter.
Sims says he was arrested after police found him about 20 feet from Carey’s car as they were responding to the shooting and securing the scene at around 7:30 p.m. He says he “had done nothing wrong and had no information about the shooting” and “was by a path that was used widely by locals,” but obeyed police orders to come forward without protest.
“There was no probable cause to believe that (Sims) had anything to do with the shooters, who, presumably, would have swiftly left the area rather than stand near the car for 15 to 20 minutes, waiting for the police to arrive,” states the complaint, which was filed on his behalf by attorneys Richard Dvorak, Marc Barnett and Aaron Rosenblatt.
No guns were found in Sims’ possession or in the surrounding area, and no shell casings or other physical evidence were retrieved, the lawsuit says.
Hypnosis session
Sims says he was falsely identified as the shooter by Carey after Faigh conducted a series of “unduly suggestive” identification and line-up procedures, such as showing Carey a photo only of Sims while Carey was in the emergency room. Despite the “incredibly suggestive one-person photographic show-up,” Carey only indicated that the photo of Sims “looked like” one of the assailants, but didn’t positively identify him as a shooter or as one of the three black men.
When Faigh later did show Carey an array of different photos, he “bullied and pressured Carey to make an identification of Sims,” the lawsuit claims. These bullying tactics were left out of police reports and thus withheld from both the prosecution and Sims’s trial lawyer, it states.
Wicks, acting as an investigator and not as a prosecutor, put Carey through a hypnosis session before showing him a photo array that included Sims, according to the lawsuit. The session was conducted by a physician’s assistant who Wicks knew from Kiwanis Club.
“Before trial, Carey had indicated to Wicks that he was unable to identify the shooter. ... Wicks suggested he be hypnotized and instructed staff in his office that the hypnosis of Carey was to be kept a secret from the plaintiff’s criminal defense lawyer,” the lawsuit states. “In the hypnosis session, Carey entered a dream like state in which he was made to believe he was re-experiencing the shooting.”
Wicks’ use of hypnosis “was unduly suggestive and scientifically unreliable and resulted in a fabricated memory,” the lawsuit states. “The fact that hypnosis had been used to manipulate Carey’s memory was exculpatory and/or impeachment evidence which the plaintiff’s attorneys would have used to undermined the testimony of the state’s sole eye-witness, had the plaintiff’s attorneys known about it at trial.”
‘City is notorious’
The claim against Elkhart accuses the city of failing to properly supervise, train and discipline Faigh, which “allowed him to act with impunity and to use his police power to frame innocent persons such as the plaintiff.”
Sims cites the case of two other men, Keith Cooper and Christopher Parish, whose convictions in a 1996 robbery were later overturned. He argues that his case and theirs show a disturbing pattern, and that Faigh’s conduct was emboldened by officers receiving promotions rather than termination despite having long disciplinary histories.
The City of Elkhart “had a de facto policy and practice of allowing its police officers to frame innocent persons through unduly suggestive and identification procedures, through the withholding of (favorable evidence), and through the manufacturing of evidence,” Sims claims. The city “is notorious for not disciplining officers, and the officers in the Cooper and Parish case had long disciplinary histories, but Defendant Faigh’s disciplinary history was even longer.”
Sims points out that the same year he was convicted, Elkhart commissioned a report which showed that the police department “had a systematic practice of failing to properly train, supervise and discipline officers who commit serious misconduct.”
Despite the issuance of the 1994 report, Sims says, no significant reforms were taken and the city’s failure to adequately discipline officers such as Faigh continued.
