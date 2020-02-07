SOUTH BEND — A convicted sex offender has been arrested after over 100 files uploaded online were found to be suspected child pornography images, according to court documents.
Robert Baesler, 68, of Elkhart, was arrested Thursday and booked in the St. Joseph County Jail, according to ABC57.
On Sept. 19, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a complaint from Google reporting that a user uploaded 145 files of suspected child pornography photos, court documents said.
The files showed nude juvenile children, including some that involved sexual activity with other children, court documents said.
The reported user’s IP address was captured at the time of the upload on Sept. 16, according to a probably cause affidavit.
On Oct. 31, an administrative subpoena was sent to the cell phone provider that corresponds to the IP address requesting subscriber information. The provider supplied account information pertaining to the subscriber attached to the IP address, court documents said.
The phone number and name matched the information initially reported by Google.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Baesler was convicted of child molesting in Elkhart County in 2006. Later that same year, Baesler was convicted of possession of child pornography.
FBI agents and local law enforcement executed a search warrant Thursday on Baesler’s home for evidence of possession of child pornography, court documents said.
Baesler, after waiving his rights, told an FBI agent that he downloaded child pornography from the internet, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The FBI agent reported finding a “large amount of child pornography images” on Baesler’s cell phone, court documents said.
Baesler is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Monday.
