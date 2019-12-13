Contempt of court ruling against pastor overturned

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has voided a judge’s orders in a lawsuit involving an Elkhart church – including jailing the pastor for contempt – after ruling that the matter was outside his jurisdiction.
Judge Stephen Bowers, Elkhart County Superior Court 2, gave a 30-day jail sentence to the Rev. McNeal Stewart in January. Stewart is the pastor of Canaan Baptist Church, which has been mired in court battles since 2016 over issues including a leadership dispute.
Bowers first threatened Stewart with contempt of court in November 2018, when he said Stewart had disobeyed two previous court orders in the ongoing dispute. The judge initially suspended the charge, saying he would withhold punishment if the pastor issued a formal written apology.
Stewart submitted an apology to the court and assured the judge he would follow both the church constitution and state law, but Bowers was unsatisfied, saying it “minimally satisfies the court’s requirements.” He had Stewart removed from the courtroom in handcuffs at the end of a six-hour-long hearing on Jan. 4.
Bowers also ordered Stewart to pay $2,500 to the other side’s attorneys in the lawsuit.
Stewart appealed to the local court but was denied, then sought help from the Indiana Court of Appeals. The appellate court ordered that his bond be set at $100, which he paid, allowing him to be released from jail on Jan. 18.
The lawsuit continued after that, and was set to go into third-party mediation when the appellate court made its ruling. Court records indicate the lawsuit will now be removed from the Superior 2 docket.
‘Matters of faith’
The appellate court justices reviewed a number of similar cases, as well as Supreme Court rulings, in deciding that Bowers lacked jurisdiction in the church matter, thus making his orders invalid. In addition to overturning Stewart’s contempt charge in Wednesday’s written opinion, they also ordered that his $2,500 payment be returned.
The judges determined that a court can apply neutral principles of law to issues involving a church, such as property disputes, without violating the First Amendment. But they decided that was not the case with Canaan Baptist.
Stewart argued that Bowers stepped outside the bounds of his jurisdiction when he became involved in the pastor’s suspension from his church duties and in a vote over retaining him as pastor.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including deacons at the church, argued that it did fall within the judge’s jurisdiction because Canaan Baptist is incorporated under Indiana’s not-for-profit statutes.
The plaintiffs contended that “the trial court’s determination did not require it to delve into matters of doctrine or faith. We disagree,” the appellate justices wrote. They noted that they ruled in a similar case that “there are few matters more ecclesiastical than selecting the lead pastor of a church.”
Stewart said Thursday that he’s glad the church is again free to govern itself. He said the 100 or so remaining members of the church, which recently celebrated 100 years since it was founded in Elkhart, are also encouraged by an end to the lawsuit.
“As pastor, I am deeply, deeply gratified with the work of the appeals court and the support of the members of the congregation who stood in this fight for faith,” said Stewart, who also marks his 10th year with Canaan Baptist on Sunday. “It’s been deeply rewarding to stand and fight with people, and to see our faith rewarded with the outcome we believed in from the very beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.