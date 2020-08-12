ELKHART — The face masks may have hidden their smiles, but the excitement in their voices could still be heard as students at Concord West Side Elementary headed back to class for the first day of school Wednesday morning.
“I’m happy to finally be back in school,” said fourth-grader Isabella Valdovinos. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my classmates and teachers in person.”
Concord Community Schools opened doors at its seven school buildings for the first time since schools abruptly closed in March due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school corporation is offering a “hybrid” plan that allows students to take two days of in-person instruction in addition to e-learning days; some also chose the remote-only schooling option.
Under the hybrid model, students are split into A and B groups. One group will be in the building while the other learns at home. The A cohort will be in school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the B cohort will be in school Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will be virtual on Fridays to allow for a deep clean of the buildings.
At West Side, about 170 students under the A cohort returned to school Wednesday.
Fourth-grader Angie Villalta Orellana said she didn’t enjoy virtual learning instruction last spring and is glad to be back in a classroom.
“I missed being in-person with friends and my teacher,” she said. “I look forward to learning and passing the fourth grade.”
Principal Gerard Donlon said the primary goal at the K-4 school is to keep the students and staff healthy and safe.
“We’re very excited to be back,” he said. “Certainly these are unprecedented circumstances and times, but teachers are excited and we’re excited to see our kiddos again.”
To better ensure safety, desks have been spaced out, masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. Students are spaced apart in the cafeterias and when social distancing isn’t possible, elementary students will eat lunch in their classrooms, and middle and high school students will eat in the auditorium. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the school buildings.
Kaitlyn Radford, a sixth-grade teacher at Concord Intermediate School, said she’s thrilled to be back in a classroom setting after a five-month hiatus.
“With virtual learning, we got to spend some time with kids, but you’re not getting that physical reaction from them,” she said, about a half-hour after class started. “When I’m looking at the kids and looking for a response, I can sometimes see it over a computer screen, but it’s so much easier to just be with the kids and be present when you’re in person.”
She said she’s looking forward to building relationships with her students and also merging any learning gaps endured due to the abrupt school closure last spring.
“Merging learning gaps is going to be a big one just because we haven’t had kids for five months,” she said. “They normally would have been in school up until May, and now we’re trying to bridge that gap.”
“It’s also going to be important for me under the hybrid model to figure out how I’m going to teach my kids from home as well as in person,” she said. “It’s important for me to help my kids learn how to best learn from home and in person and getting the best out of my time that I have with them because I don’t know how long that’s going to last.”
Despite the changes and challenges that come with the new school year, Radford said she feels optimistic about the district’s reentry plan.
“I just know that we’re all super excited to come back,” she said. “Just being able to be here, there’s this buzz around every school that you can feel it – we’re back. Even though it may only be for today or tomorrow, it’s just getting that hands-on interaction from kids that’s incredible.”
